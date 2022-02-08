MPI working to free ice-bound vehicles after fire at Kirkwood Block last week

More than two dozen ice-covered cars have been trapped for days in a Winnipeg parking lot after a large fire last week.

The cars are parked behind the Kirkwood Block, on Portage Avenue at Langside Street, which was destroyed by a fire that started on Wednesday and took more than a day to extinguish.

Mandeep Singh says he's been without his vehicle for a week and has been paying $52 per day for a car rental.

"This is really painful for us," he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least three cars in the parking lot have broken windows. Singh worries his car will be damaged if it stays there longer.

"I'm really scared, like any time, my car could be broken (into) in the dark," he said.

Mandeep Singh says he's been without his car for nearly a week. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Singh says he contacted the property owners and was told it's the city's responsibility to clear the parking lot entrance, which has been blocked by snow, ice and debris since the fire.

He says he doesn't know who's responsible for cleaning the area but wants it to be done immediately.

In a statement to CBC, the city says it's looking into restoring access to the parking lot as soon as possible for the vehicle owners.

Removals will begin Thursday: MPI

Manitoba Public Insurance says it has made an arrangement to tow roughly 30 vehicles out of that parking lot.

In an interview with CBC, MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley said they've been dealing with some safety concerns surrounding the heavy ice, but the work will begin Thursday.

He says it's estimated that most of those vehicles will be total losses.

Brian Smiley is the spokesperson for Manitoba Public Insurance. He says a towing company will start removing the cars on Thursday. (CBC)

"It's a situation that is not great for our customers, the people that were involved. It was very traumatic to have a vehicle that's all of a sudden not usable," he said. "We certainly understand their situations."

Smiley says the towing company will be dealing with the demolition company to try to get the cars out.

"They may bring in bulldozers to clear that ice out of the way, essentially freeing those vehicles, allowing the towers to hook them up," he said.

He said the damaged cars will then be taken to MPI's compound to be assessed.

As for those that aren't damaged, MPI will still help get their vehicles out, he said.

"Certainly it's a stressful, stressful situation for the customers and we hope they realize that the recovery is not simple," said Smiley.