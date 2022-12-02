Kirkfield Park residents have choice of 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as byelection advance polls open

Voters in the provincial riding of Kirkfield Park, in west Winnipeg, can go to the polls starting this weekend to make their choice to fill a vacant seat in the Manitoba Legislature.

Advance polls in the byelection, which sees four candidates running for the seat previously held by Progressive Conservative MLA Scott Fielding, open on Saturday, and will be open until Dec. 10, Elections Manitoba said in a Friday news release.

Fielding, who was a cabinet minister in the PC government, resigned his seat in June.

The Kirkfield Park riding has been held by a PC member since it was created in 1979, with the exception of Fielding's predecessor, Sharon Blady, who held the seat for the NDP from 2007 until 2016.

The PC candidate in the byelection is Kevin Klein, a former city councillor who ran for mayor of Winnipeg in October's civic election, finishing third.

Klein has previously said he's "well aware of the local issues in Kirkfield Park," and has highlighted his past work for the area as the city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.

The candidate for the Opposition NDP is correctional officer Logan Oxenham, whose campaign is focused on addressing wait times at Grace Hospital, which is within the Kirkfield Park riding.

Liberal candidate Rhonda Nichol, a longtime nurse, is also campaigning on health-care issues.

The Green Party's candidate is Dennis Bayomi, an advocate for basic income who ran in Kirkfield Park in the 2019 general provincial election.

Advance voting opens Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at two locations: the Kirkfield Park returning office at 2645 Portage Ave. and Westwood Community Church at 401 Westwood Dr.

Polls at both locations will be open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. next Monday through to Dec. 10.

Byelection day in Kirkfield park is Dec. 13. Anyone voting on that day is expected to go to the assigned stations found on their voter registration card.

Voters must have either one piece of government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's licence) or two other pieces of ID, which can include the voter information card. A complete list of acceptable ID is available at the Elections Manitoba website.

There are currently 35 Progressive Conservatives, 18 New Democrats, three Liberals and one vacant seat in the Manitoba Legislature.

The next general provincial election must take place on or before Oct. 3 of next year.