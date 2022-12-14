Polls close in byelection for west Winnipeg provincial riding of Kirkfield Park

Residents in Winnipeg's Kirkfield Park riding should soon know who their next MLA is.

Polls in the west Winnipeg constituency closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday after 12 hours of voting, and several days of advanced voting, in a byelection race to fill the legislature seat, left vacant by Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Scott Fielding's resignation in June.

CBC News will update the vote tally as numbers come in.

Kirkfield Park has historically elected Tory MLAs, with the exception of the period from 2007 to 2016, when the NDP's Sharon Blady held the seat.

PC candidate Kevin Klein, Logan Oxenham of the NDP, Liberal candidate Rhonda Nichol and Dennis Bayomi of the Green Party are all vying for the seat.

This is the second byelection under for the PC government under the leadership of Premier Heather Stefanson.

Obby Khan won a tightly contested battle of former Winnipeg Blue Bombers, edging Liberal Willard Reaves last March in the Fort Whyte byelection, held to fill a seat vacated by former premier Brian Pallister.