'It's Winnipeg history': Iconic sign from local motel goes up for sale

If you're in the market for a giant red sign to spruce up your rec room, Ben Friesen can help.

Friesen works at Mcdougall Auctions, where anyone can put anything up for sale, and it was during one of his recent shifts that he spotted something familiar on the docket.

It was the big red letters of the motel sign from the Kirkfield Motor Hotel in Westwood.

Georgie's was the name of the old hotel bar, but it's been known as Club 3D for years and has long been a popular watering hole for locals.

Friesen bid on the sign at auction and won.

"It's Winnipeg history," he told CBC Up to Speed host Ismaila Alfa Thursday.

"It's definitely one of the more unique things" to show up at the auction, Friesen added.

Now, he is selling the 15-foot-long sign online for $1,250.

He said it's still in working condition and would be ideal for anyone with a sentimental attachment to the old Winnipeg establishment. It would also be a nice touch for any "man cave or she shack," Friesen said.

Prospective buyers can reach out to Friesen on Facebook.