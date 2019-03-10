'He could not fight': 18 months for woman who attacked Henry Kipling

A Manitoba woman who repeatedly assaulted a man for no reason and left him vulnerable to a separate and fatal attack outside a Main Street hotel has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.

The punishment handed down to Jenna Rose Traverse in provincial court on Jan. 2 was half of what prosecutors wanted her to serve for her aggravated assault on Henry Kipling — but also far more than the suspended sentence her defence lawyers sought in the tragic case.

Kipling, 43, died of major head injuries after being attacked by Traverse, then later another man, Travis Chief, outside the Northern Hotel on Feb. 27, 2016.

Chief, however, was the person found culpable for his killing.

"It must be recognized and borne in mind that the Crown was unable to prove that the assaults by Ms. Traverse would have been lethal without the intervention of the assault by Travis Chief," Associate Chief Judge Anne Krahn said.

"What was established … is that Ms. Traverse's assault did result in brain injury that would have been dangerous to life and contributed in a meaningful way to the injuries that ultimately killed Mr. Kipling."

Security footage from the hotel, shown at trial, shows Kipling appear to get jostled by others in line for the beer vendor into a larger-in-stature Traverse near the entrance of the building. She turns and hits him in the face, and is abruptly escorted out by the hotel manager.

When Kipling steps outside, he is looking the other way when Traverse punches him in the face again, knocking him onto his back on the sidewalk, causing him to hit his head. Bystanders help him struggle to his feet, but he wavers.

Once standing, the footage shows Traverse yank him down again from behind, causing him to hit his head on the pavement a second time.

"Mr. Kipling was vulnerable to the assaults because of an eight-centimetre difference in his leg lengths from scoliosis. He was naturally unbalanced and heavily intoxicated," Krahn said.

Travis Chief is appealing his manslaughter conviction in Kipling's death. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Twenty-seven minutes later, surveillance footage shows Chief, who throws Kipling to the ground, steals his beer and runs off. He hits his head a third time but was knocked unconscious and doesn't get up. He later died in hospital.

Chief was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced last year to 6.5 years in prison. He will challenge his conviction on May 8 in front of Manitoba's Court of Appeal.

'He worked his way out of the system': victim's sister

Kipling, a father and grandfather, was remembered by family as a good man who worked to rise above a tough upbringing which included witnessing abuse and involvement with the child-welfare system.

"My brother was a small and caring, loving man. He could not fight," his sister Marie Kipling said in a victim-impact statement read in court.

Marie noted that what Henry experienced in his life often leads people to jails and prisons. But not him, she said.

"My brother made sure never to be part of those statistics. Instead, he graduated with his high school diploma, worked odd jobs. He was never on welfare.

"He worked his way out of the system to be a role model to his nieces and nephews," said Marie.

"Unfortunately, I can only say his devastating death made him a statistic, our own people killing each other. Now he lies in the ground, his life taken from a culture of his own kind," she said.

Traverse suffered abuse, had addiction issues, report says

A report on Traverse's background detailed a litany of abuses she suffered and witnessed as a child. She cried through most of the sentencing hearing, Krahn noted.

A member of the Little Saskatchewan First Nation, Traverse struggled with substance abuse and was impacted by the evacuation of her community during the flood of 2011.

"Ms. Traverse says in the presentence report that she was not used to living in the city and became involved with negative people and eventually into trouble with the law," said Krahn.

At the time she attacked Henry Kipling, she was on bail for a cocaine-trafficking charge which ultimately netted her a nine-month jail term.

Around the time of being sentenced for the Kipling attack, however, Traverse had returned to her home community and was taking a full-time carpentry course.

Krahn declined to send the 26-year-old to federal prison, noting she had no past convictions for violent acts.

"Ms. Traverse is still a young woman. She has some solid support in the community … she is motivated to do better for herself, her son, and her family," the judge said.

Traverse will be on probation for two years after serving her jail time.