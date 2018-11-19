A lucky winner in Manitoba will have to wait to claim a jackpot prize of $372,229 because of "discrepancies" over a missing ball in the Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo draw on Saturday night.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba confirms it is investigating after it learned a bingo ball was missing before the draw.

"We are aware that there were alleged discrepancies, and so we've begun an investigation into that," said spokesperson Kristianne Dechant.

Those discrepancies, she said, include trying to figure out what happened to the B2 ball, which wasn't displayed among other balls prior to Saturday night's draw.

Video of the mishap was posted on social media over the weekend.

Prize on hold

Dechant said officials with the Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo called the gaming authority over the weekend, asking them to investigate.

"We've also advised the licensee to hold payment pending the results of the investigation," she said.

The investigation could take anywhere from days to weeks.

According to its website, money from cards purchased go to the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg, a charity that has been raising funds for the community since 1924.

A statement on the Kinsmen Jackpot Bingo website called it an "unfortunate incident" where one of the 75 balls appeared to be missing from the tabletop bingo machine.

Confident all balls were in play

"We became aware of this mistake far too late in the 30-minute broadcast to correct it. We apologize for this error, and will be discussing policies going forward to ensure this never happens again.

"We have discussed the incident with everyone involved, and are confident that all 75 balls were in play during the game," the statement said.

They believe the ball was already in the machine before the game began.

"We will start a new jackpot on our November 24th 2018 game and move forward as normal until otherwise directed."

All calls to the Kinsmen Club on Monday were directed to the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

