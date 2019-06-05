Skip to Main Content
Taxi, truck collide at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue
The front end of a taxi and the roof and windshield of a pickup truck were seriously damaged in a crash at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue Wednesday morning.

Crash closes southbound traffic on Route 90 as police investigate scene

CBC News ·
The front end of a Unicity Taxi is crumpled after a crash at Ellice Avenue and King Edward Street on Wednesday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A taxi and pickup truck were seriously damaged in a crash at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police taped off the busy Route 90 intersection ahead of morning rush hour, but reopened it shortly after 7 a.m.

The white pickup was tipped over on its side on Ellice with its roof torn open. The front end of the taxi was crumpled.

A street light post was knocked down and police diverted southbound King Edward traffic west down Ellice.

A tuft of grass was lodged in the door, the windshield was shattered and an airbags went off in a white pick up truck involved in a crash Wednesday morning on King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A tow truck arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

