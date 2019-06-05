Taxi, truck collide at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue

A taxi and pickup truck were seriously damaged in a crash at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue Wednesday morning.

Police taped off the busy Route 90 intersection ahead of morning rush hour, but reopened it shortly after 7 a.m.

The white pickup was tipped over on its side on Ellice with its roof torn open. The front end of the taxi was crumpled.

A street light post was knocked down and police diverted southbound King Edward traffic west down Ellice.

A tuft of grass was lodged in the door, the windshield was shattered and an airbags went off in a white pick up truck involved in a crash Wednesday morning on King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

A tow truck arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

The scene right now at King Edward and Ellice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFL4cZ9jMF">pic.twitter.com/uFL4cZ9jMF</a> —@CBCMeaghanK

