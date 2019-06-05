Taxi, truck collide at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue
Crash closes southbound traffic on Route 90 as police investigate scene
A taxi and pickup truck were seriously damaged in a crash at King Edward Street and Ellice Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police taped off the busy Route 90 intersection ahead of morning rush hour, but reopened it shortly after 7 a.m.
The white pickup was tipped over on its side on Ellice with its roof torn open. The front end of the taxi was crumpled.
A street light post was knocked down and police diverted southbound King Edward traffic west down Ellice.
A tow truck arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m.
It isn't clear whether anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
The scene right now at King Edward and Ellice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/uFL4cZ9jMF">pic.twitter.com/uFL4cZ9jMF</a>—@CBCMeaghanK
More from CBC Manitoba: