King Charles to be featured on new coins circulated by Royal Canadian Mint

The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles are soon to be circulated across the country.

Design of new Canadian coins to be showcased on Tuesday

A large glass-fronted building, with one sharply slanted side, is shown in a wide shot on a spring day.
The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg, shown in an April 2020 file photo, will soon begin circulation of the first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles across the country. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.

The monarch's effigy is also to be pressed onto a loonie for the first time at the mint.

The mint says a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Coin exchanges will take place later in the month at the mint's Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques.

The image features work by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati, who has designed other coins for the mint, including six silver National Hockey League goalie coins.

Australia and the U.K. have also released coins with images of King Charles.

Schoolchildren sit in front of a mockup of a large coin.
School children look at a large mock-up of a new coin at The Royal Australian Mint in Canberra on Oct. 5. An image of King Charles III will soon appear on Australian coins, officials said. (Mick Tsikas/AAP/The Associated Press)
