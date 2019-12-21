'I want them to be warm': Kindergarten student collects blankets for Siloam Mission

This holiday season, five-year-old Hunter Barkman wanted to make sure more people have something many take for granted: warmth.

So the kindergarten student at École La Vérendrye decided to start collecting blankets for one of Winnipeg's largest shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

"I care about them, and I want them to be warm just like us," Hunter said.

On Saturday morning, Hunter and his mom, Sina Barkman, brought more than 50 blankets he had collected over the past month — from neighbours, people at daycare and his grandparents' church — to Siloam Mission.

Sina was amazed by people's interest in helping Hunter collect the blankets.

"It was incredible," she said, adding that one woman from Hunter's daycare made five quilts for him to bring to the shelter.

'Really heartwarming': Siloam Mission

Siloam Mission spokesperson Luke Thiessen said the donation came at the perfect time, since the shelter's bin of blankets is currently empty.

"This is really incredible to see, especially when young kids take the initiative," he said. "Around the holidays, it's really heartwarming to see this kind of thing."

Thiessen said Siloam Mission relies on donations for clothing, blankets and food for its kitchen — and lately, these items have been coming in less and less.

"It seems to be slowing down, and we're not quite sure why," he said. "Some of the shelves are empty, when normally this time of year we'd be overstocked."

Thiessen said they're looking for cold weather clothing now, like jackets, boots and toques — but they also need daily staples like T-shirts and jeans.

He said the holidays are a crucial donation time, and he hopes Siloam Mission starts getting its most needed items soon.

"This really keeps us going through the winter, and it's hugely important and hugely appreciated by our community," he said.