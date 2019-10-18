Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk battles to keep Kildonan-St. Paul seat on election day

On a quiet street in West Kildonan, a handful of campaign signs serve as reminders that election day is inching closer.

Federal Liberal incumbent MaryAnn Mihychuk has just finished speaking at a Habitat for Humanity key ceremony on the block, now she's ready to turn her attention back to campaigning.

"I'm going to be visiting people and knocking on doors," said Mihychuk. "There's a saying if you got any spare time go knock doors."

Mihychuk, a former provincial NDP cabinet minister, was part of the red surge that saw the Liberals win seven out of eight Winnipeg-area seats in the 2015 federal election.

In Kildonan-St.Paul, Mihychuk won the previously Conservative seat by less than 3 percentage points.

The riding has been identified as one to watch on Monday night, but Mihychuk remains optimistic.

"I think that the work that we've done with residents and in the community has paid off," she said. "We have a lot of people that didn't vote for me last time in 2015 who are saying that they're not going to vote Conservative, that they're going to be voting Liberal and for me. So for me that's really very positive and rewarding."

Mihychuk, who meets with constituents in a coffee shop two weekends a month, said a key issue for voters in the area is infrastructure.

"We desperately need some major significant funding," she said, pointing to an extension of Chief Peguis Trail from Main Street to Centreport and work on the North End sewage treatment plant as examples.

Evan Krosney is running for office for the first time as the federal NDP candidate for Kildonan- St. Paul. (Alana Cole/CBC)

Just a few blocks away, NDP candidate Evan Krosney is knocking on doors, making a final plea to voters.

"We've been picking up momentum over the past few weeks," he said.

The 22-year-old is running for office for the first time, but he's not new to politics. He worked as NDP MLA Bernadette Smith's constituency assistant and more recently has been an outreach co-ordinator for the provincial NDP caucus.

He doesn't see his age as a negative.

"When people see myself as a young and fresh voice and voices like the rest of our NDP team here in Manitoba standing up for what they believe in, they see that as an advantage," he said. "They see that as somebody who's going to be different and do politics differently."

Krosney said constituents he's spoken to have identified health care as a key issue.

"What's resonated with a lot of people in this community is not only our plans to make sure that we are strengthening our health care system, but taking measures that will make life more affordable," he said.

An NDP government would also work to reopen the emergency department at Concordia Hospital, said Krosney.

Raquel Dancho is the federal conservative candidate for for the Kildonan-St. Paul riding. (Submitted)

Looking to win the Kildonan-St. Paul seat back for the Conservatives is candidate Raquel Dancho.

"I've been door-knocking for over a year-and-a-half," said Dancho. "One of our primary focuses is connecting directly to voters. I think as a candidate and as a team it's important that we put the work in and earn that vote."

Affordability is an issue she said seems to be top of mind for voters throughout the riding.

"Across demographics and neighbourhoods, it's the sense that life is getting a lot more expensive very quickly," she said.

Dancho said the Conservative platform is focused on making life more affordable for Canadians.

This is her first time running federally, although she did run provincially as the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Wolseley seat in 2016.

Dancho has worked as a policy analyst for the PCs while the party was in Opposition at the Manitoba Legislature. She then worked for two cabinet ministers once the PC party was elected in 2016.

She said she and her team have been putting in thousands of hours to earn the trust of voters.

According to Elections Canada there were 61,604 eligible voters in the Kildonan-St.Paul riding in 2015, with more than 43,000 people turning out to vote.

There are a total of seven candidates running in the riding, including the Green Party of Canada's Rylan Reed, People's Party of Canada candidate Martin Deck, Spencer Katerynuk of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada and Independent Eduard Hiebert.

Green Party of Canada candidate Rylan Reed is running in the Kildonan-St.Paul riding. (Alana Cole/CBC)

Reed said issues surrounding climate change are why he decided to run in this election.

"I have four children and I'm just worried about their lives as they move forward," he said. "I wanted them to know that I support them and their future and to show them that I'm standing for them."

Christian Heritage Party of Canada candidate Spencer Katerynuk is running for the first time in Kildonan-St.Paul. (Submitted )

Deck, who is running in an election for the first time, said he decided to run as a PPC candidate because other political parties were no longer speaking to him.

"I think the big thing for me is, I feel taxation is too high in the country," he said. "So when [PPC leader Maxime Bernier] is saying we're going to reduce taxation levels, I think that's a very good thing."

Martin Deck is running for the People's Party of Canada in the Kildonan-St.Paul riding. (Submitted)

Christian Heritage Party of Canada candidate Spencer Katerynuk said a key issue for him this election is dealing with the deficit.

"I think it's important at least within my lifetime, when I'm looking at my future children and grandchildren, that we start to put you know a little bit of a shovel against getting rid of that debt."

Eduard Hiebert is running as an independent for the riding of Kildonan-St. Paul (Submitted )

Eduard Hiebert is running as an Independent to give people an option different from mainstream political parties.

"I believe we are being significantly shortchanged in our democracy and that we the people … by working together can actually effectively get a much better election outcome than what the parties are prepared to deliver for us," he said.