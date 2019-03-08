Saskatchewan mall wins bidding war for Kildonan Place Christmas display

A mall in Saskatchewan has purchased a piece of Christmas magic from Manitoba.

Earlier this month Kildonan Place shopping centre announced it was selling Santa's Christmas Cabin, a display the mall used for children's photos with Santa for 10 years.

The mall posted an ad on Kijiji initially listed at $2,000, but because there was so much interest, the mall decided to accept bids on the set. Any amount over the initial asking price would be donated to the Children's Rehabilitation Foundation.

On Friday, the mall announced the winning bid of $7,000, with $5,000 of that going to the foundation.

Kildonan Place bought a new Christmas display last year and needed to free up some storage space.

Kildonan Place used the display for photos with Santa from 2007-17. (Kildonan Place/Kijiji)

Santa's Christmas Cabin comes with a painted Styrofoam Christmas cabin, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, 60-centimetre-tall fibreglass mice, a tree stump mailbox and, of course, Santa's chair, which stands more than two metres tall.

The display takes up about 65 to 75 square metres and is best suited for an indoor space because of its materials.