Kildonan-East Collegiate evacuated due to 'threatening' message

Students and staff were evacuated from Kildonan-East Collegiate Tuesday morning after a threatening message was found in a bathroom stall.

The school's website says officials were notified about the message at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

It says they immediately called 911, and the school was evacuated while officers searched the building. No items of concern were found, police say.

Police have since left the school at 845 Concordia Avenue.

Kildonan-East Collegiate students were taken to Ecole Salisbury Morse Place School, a few blocks away on Prince Rupert Avenue. Classes have now been cancelled for the day, the school's website says.