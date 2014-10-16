Man caught breaking into Kildonan East Collegiate Sunday morning: police

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody, accused of breaking into Kildonan East Collegiate.

A burglar alarm triggered at 2:10 a.m. Sunday prompted police to check out the school, in the 800 block of Concordia Avenue.

A K9 unit and the police helicopter were also dispatched. From the air, police spotted a man walking away from the school. Ground units chased the man and arrested him near Consol Avenue and London Street.

When officers searched him, they say they found items taken from the school.

The man was detained in police custody.

