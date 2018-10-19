The "terrible suffering" inflicted upon Kierra Starr Williams by her mother "must have been obvious," a Manitoba court heard Friday as a judge sentenced the toddler's father to eight years behind bars.

"To say that this case is tragic is an understatement," Justice Sadie Bond said in her decision to send Daniel Williams to prison. "Kierra was completely helpless and she suffered."

A jury convicted Daniel Williams of manslaughter earlier this year in the 2014 death of his 21-month-old daughter. She died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and her mother, Vanessa Bushie, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kierra was rushed to hospital from her home on Peguis First Nation that July, bleeding internally.

Court heard she sustained numerous injuries as a result of prolonged physical abuse at the hands of Bushie.

The Crown had argued Williams knew his partner was abusing Kierra, was witness to at least some of the abuse and failed to protect his daughter from being subjected to "repeated injuries."

In Williams' defence, lawyers Greg Brodsky and Zach Kinahan argued he couldn't be responsible for his daughter's death because he didn't directly harm her, and he couldn't have predicted the little girl would be killed.

Based on trial testimony from Williams' psychotherapist, defence lawyers argued he should be given a suspended sentence with conditions.

The psychotherapist said Williams developed battered spouse syndrome and learned helplessness due to verbal and physical abuse at the hands of his wife, which was exacerbated by a domineering mother during his upbringing.

Prosecutors said those factors should not absolve him of responsibility; Bond agreed that Williams' moral blameworthiness was "very high" in his daughter's death.

Crown attorney Daniel Chaput said Williams failed to act in the best interest of his daughter, regardless of the battered spouse diagnosis. Chaput sought a nine-year sentence.

Bond said Williams' own testimony suggested he knew he should have intervened or got help to protect his daughter and he failed to take her to the hospital out of fear Child and Family Services would apprehend the couple's other kids.

"We both made that decision because we didn't want to lose our other babies and I thought she was going to get better," Bond said, reading one of Williams' statements out in court during her decision.

Loved ones of Williams hugged in the hallway after sheriffs escorted him away in shackles.

Brodsky said he isn't sure yet whether he will appeal.