'Mom, what's the coronavirus?' Ease kids' COVID-19 fears with this comic-zine
What's COVID-19? What's isolation? Is there a cure? Kids, like adults, have a lot of questions about the coronavirus pandemic. Winnipeg-based illustrator Kailey Sheppard's comic-zine has some kid-friendly answers.

A Winnipeg-based artist helped CBC create an educational coronavirus comic that provides kid-friendly answers to the serious questions they have about this virus. (Adam Carter/CBC)

Kids, like adults, have a lot of questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

And kids, like adults, are being inundated with information, news, and some pretty scary headlines about the spread of the novel coronavirus around the globe.

To ease their fears and anxieties, we enlisted Winnipeg-based illustrator Kailey Sheppard to create a coronavirus comic-zine stacked with kid-friendly answers to the serious questions about this virus. We also tapped experts, Drs. Peter Lin and Raj Barjwahl for CBC news, and the World Health Organization for some facts and myths about the virus. Share with your kids, family and friends.

( Illustrations by Kailey Sheppard @k_sheppard.art)

Drs. Raj Bhardwaj and Peter Lin for CBC.ca and WHO.int (World Health Organization)

