Woman kidnapped at Winnipeg bus stop fled moving vehicle, police say

Two men face kidnapping charges after a Winnipeg woman was seriously assaulted, forced into an SUV and later jumped from the moving vehicle while trying to escape early this month, police say.

The kidnapping happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1, near the intersection of St. Mary's Road and Fermor Avenue by the YMCA-YWCA building, police said.

Witnesses told police that a woman in her 20s was assaulted at a bus stop, then dragged into an SUV by two men.

One person tried to intervene but was threatened by one of the men with a knife, Const. Rob Carver said during a news conference Friday.

About 40 minutes later, the woman jumped out of the SUV while it was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway near Deacon's Corner, Carver said.

The vehicle sped off and bystanders took the woman to hospital.

Carver said the woman has since been released from hospital but is still recovering from extensive injuries.

The woman and the accused know each other, police said.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and robbery, among other crimes.

Police are still searching for a second suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Robert Baker, 28.

He is considered armed and dangerous and police ask the public not to approach him, Carver said.