Man charged with sex assault in reported kidnapping previously charged with sexual interference: court records

A man charged with sexual assault in a reported northern Manitoba kidnapping over the weekend was also previously charged with sexual interference involving a teen, court records show.

Armand Jeremy Thrones, 34, of Red Deer River was arrested after RCMP say a 24-year-old woman was picked up on the side of the road near The Pas on Saturday in what was initially reported to police as a random kidnapping.

Thrones was also charged last fall with sexual interference in connection with events that allegedly took place in 2019, according to records from court officials.

The mother of the teen involved in that case told CBC News her "jaw dropped" when she heard Thrones was charged again for alleged sex offences.

"I am still kind of in shock," said the northern Manitoba woman. CBC News isn't naming her because she fears it could impact her daughter, who was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual interference.

RCMP media relations officer Tara Seel said Thrones was arrested in the more recent case after investigators learned the suspect was driving a grey Honda Civic and followed up on tips that led them to a cabin on Saturday afternoon in the Red Deer River area, about 135 kilometres south of The Pas.

Thrones was arrested and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault while choking, uttering threats and failing to comply with an undertaking, according to an RCMP news release on Monday.

Seel said though the incident was initially reported to RCMP as a kidnapping, Thrones has not been charged with that offence.

"In general terms, if someone gets into a vehicle willingly then it's not abduction or kidnapping. However, things can happen after that are definitely illegal," Seel said, commenting in broad terms on the technical grounds required to lay a kidnapping charge.

Seel said Thrones was charged with sexual interference last September in connection with the alleged 2019 sexual interference. A warrant was issued in January of this year and Thrones was arrested in connection with that case in The Pas in February.

Thrones remains in policy custody in connection with the weekend incident, RCMP said Tuesday. The allegations in both cases have not been proven in court.

Court documents show Thrones was previously convicted in 2010 of possession of an illegal drug as well as failing to comply with conditions of recognizance.

He was also convicted of failing to comply with curfew and conditions of recognizance in 2006, according to the court documents.

The mother of the the teen involved in the alleged 2019 sexual interference said she has known Thrones for several years and her family was notified recently he was arrested in connection with that case.

She said she felt compelled to speak out after his recent re-arrest, saying "people need to be aware."

She hopes the woman involved in the latest alleged assault heals, and she wants Thrones to be held accountable.

"I would like to see him behind bars, where he should be, and maybe getting the help that he needs," she said. "Obviously he needs a lot of help."