Man charged with sexual assault, assault while choking after kidnapping near The Pas

A man accused of kidnapping a woman near The Pas last Saturday has been charged with several crimes related to the incident, including sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault while choking.

The woman, 24, was kidnapped by a man on Highway 10 near The Pas, police say.

RCMP were called about the kidnapping shortly before noon Saturday. Investigators identified a 34-year-old man as the suspect, learned that he was likely driving a grey Honda Civic and determined where he may have gone.

Police visited a cabin in the Red Deer River area, about 135 kilometres south of The Pas, shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the grey Honda Civic and saw the abducted woman inside the cabin through a window.

The woman was safely taken from the cabin by Mounties, who also arrested a 34-year-old man there. The man remains in custody.