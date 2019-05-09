Police looking for man who abducted 16-year-old
Man forced girl into truck and took off, RCMP say
RCMP are trying to find a man who forced a 16-year-old into a truck and drove away with her.
The girl was walking her dog on Ste. Annes Road, southeast of Landmark, Man., when a man in a pickup truck asked her if she needed a ride, RCMP said in a news release.
She said no, but the man forced her into his truck and took off, police said.
When the driver slowed down near a dead end on Road 45 N., about four kilometres east of Landmark, Man., the girl escaped and ran to a nearby residence to call police. She sustained minor injuries.
Man at large
Police searched the area extensively, but couldn't find the man.
The man is described as a clean cut, 18 to 22 years old, about five feet, eight inches, with a medium build. He has a light brown complexion, short black hair and a round face.
The truck is described as an older black four-door pickup truck, with a dusty exterior.
Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a spokesperson for the Manitoba RCMP, said police are doing everything they can to track down the man. The public should immediately contact RCMP if they notice a suspicious person in their area that matches the description provided.
"This is an extremely serious situation," he said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit information anonymously. You can also submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.
Corrections
- We initially reported that the teen was abducted on Road 30 N. based on information from the RCMP. In fact, she was on Ste. Annes Road near Landmark, police said later Monday.Jun 24, 2019 2:08 PM CT