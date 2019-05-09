Police looking for man who abducted 16-year-old

RCMP are trying to find a man who forced a 16-year-old into a truck and drove away with her.

The girl was walking her dog on Ste. Annes Road, southeast of Landmark, Man., when a man in a pickup truck asked her if she needed a ride, RCMP said in a news release.

She said no, but the man forced her into his truck and took off, police said.

When the driver slowed down near a dead end on Road 45 N., about four kilometres east of Landmark, Man., the girl escaped and ran to a nearby residence to call police. She sustained minor injuries.

Man at large

Police searched the area extensively, but couldn't find the man.

The man is described as a clean cut, 18 to 22 years old, about five feet, eight inches, with a medium build. He has a light brown complexion, short black hair and a round face.

The truck is described as an older black four-door pickup truck, with a dusty exterior.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a spokesperson for the Manitoba RCMP, said police are doing everything they can to track down the man. The public should immediately contact RCMP if they notice a suspicious person in their area that matches the description provided.

"This is an extremely serious situation," he said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit information anonymously. You can also submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

