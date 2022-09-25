Man, woman captured in Saskatchewan facing kidnapping, robbery charges in Winnipeg: police

A man and woman who were arrested in Saskatchewan have been returned to Winnipeg to face charges including kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault, police say.

On Sept. 14, Winnipeg police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building on Edison Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Sunday.

Officers found an injured man who was transported to a hospital in unstable condition, police say. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

The man told police he had gone to the building thinking he was attending a party with the woman, whom he knew, according to the release. Once inside, a man struck the victim with a blunt object before robbing and stabbing him.

The suspects then stole the injured man's SUV and fled, police say.

At about 2 a.m. the next day, the suspects ran out of gas while driving the stolen vehicle on the Perimeter Highway near McPhillips Street. A man, who wasn't aware the SUV had been stolen, picked up the pair and drove them to a nearby gas station to get fuel, police say.

He brought them back to the vehicle, but when the suspects couldn't get the stolen SUV running they attempted to rob him at knifepoint, police say.

The victim was stabbed during the confrontation, but managed to escape in his vehicle before seeking treatment at a hospital, according to police.

A third man who knew the woman but not the man was victimized by the pair on Sept. 21, police say.

The three went to a hotel in the 200 block of Main Street. After the victim fell asleep, he was awakened, threatened with a knife and forced outside to his car, before being driven to Brandon against his will.

Police say he escaped when the vehicle stopped at a gas station and police were contacted.

RCMP in Saskatchewan arrested the pair in Moosomin and turned them over to Winnipeg police.

A man, 25, and a woman, 27, are charged with three counts of robbery, as well as kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault, police say. The man has also been charged with three counts of possession of a weapon.