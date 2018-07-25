Police apprehend erratic driver who was trying to kidnap woman

A pursuit of an erratic driver using a police helicopter along the Perimeter Highway early Saturday morning led police to stop a kidnapping in progress.

At about 12:50 a.m., Winnipeg police officers observed a vehicle driving erratically in the area of McGregor Street and Jarvis Avenue.

Officers began to follow the driver after he ran a stop sign, and it became apparent that he was trying to avoid police, said Const. Jay Murray during a press briefing Wednesday.

Air1 was assigned to track the vehicle as well, observing it driving through the city at a high rate of speed and running through several red lights and stop signs.

The driver eventually made it onto the Perimeter Highway, driving against oncoming traffic at about 160 to 170 km/h.

Officers used a tire deflation device and the vehicle came to a stop after the tire separated from the vehicle. The driver then took off on foot, but was apprehended and arrested shortly after.

Officers then came across a woman in the vehicle, who told them she had been taken against her will.

Domestic incident

Officers believe the woman was taken about 30 minutes before they came across the vehicle, and the pursuit lasted about 20 minutes, Murray said.

We're not sure what the end result would have been had we not stopped the vehicle. - Const. Jay Murray

Police don't know where the man was taking the victim to, but know he did not want to come to a stop, Murray said.

"We're not sure what the end result would have been had we not stopped the vehicle," he said.

They were not aware the woman was in the vehicle before it came to a stop, he said.

The 32-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, and resisting an officer.

Police believe this was a domestic incident, so they are not releasing the name of the man charged to protect the victim's identity.