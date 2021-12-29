Pair charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after bound man dumped in snow without jacket or shoes

Two people have been charged with kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder after a Winnipeg man was left bound and lying in the snow last month without shoes or a jacket, police say.

A passerby found the severely injured man in his mid-20s along River Road in the rural municipality of St. Andrews on the evening of Nov. 20, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday.

The man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital and the police service's major crimes unit started investigating, the release said.

The man told detectives he'd agreed to meet with several people he knew outside his North Kildonan home earlier that afternoon.

But once he got outside, he said he was forced into a vehicle that had been waiting and taken to an unknown residence, the release said.

That's where he was allegedly tied up and seriously assaulted while his captors demanded he call his family and friends pleading for large amounts of money, police said.

The kidnappers eventually stole several personal items from the man before dumping him in the snow, the release said.

Weeks later, investigators got search warrants for two Winnipeg residences where two men were arrested.

An 18-year-old was arrested in Sturgeon Creek on Dec. 18 and a 31-year-old was arrested in Osborne Village on Monday, police said.

Both men were detained.