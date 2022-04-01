Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

U of W student named top Canadian university basketball player

A University of Winnipeg basketball player has been named the top women’s basketball player in Canadian university sports. 

Keylyn Filewich awarded Nan Copp Trophy for outstanding performance on the court

CBC News ·
Keylyn Filewich, who plays for the Winnipeg Wesmen, took home the Nan Copp Trophy this week at a national awards gala organized by U Sports. The trophy is given to an outstanding women's basketball player in university sports each year. (David Larkins )

A Winnipeg hoops star who returned to her hometown to finish her post-secondary career has been named the top women's basketball player in Canadian university sports. 

Keylyn Filewich of the Winnipeg Wesmen was announced as the Nan Copp Trophy winner at a national gala Wednesday night at Queen's University. 

This is the fifth time a Wesmen player has won the prestigious award, chosen by the U Sports women's basketball coaches association.

Filewich joined the Wesmen this past season for her fifth year of eligibility, after previously starring with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

The six-foot-one forward/centre was the 12th-leading scorer in the country, averaging 17.3 points per game, and finished eighth in rebounding, with 10.5 per game.

The Wesmen qualified for the U Sports Final 8 in Kingston, Ont., where on Thursday night they beat the Laval Rouge et Or 81-67 to advance to the national semifinals.

Filewich scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the third-seeded Wesmen, who will now face the host Queen's Gaels on Saturday. 

With files from Marjorie Dowhos

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now