U of W student named top Canadian university basketball player

A Winnipeg hoops star who returned to her hometown to finish her post-secondary career has been named the top women's basketball player in Canadian university sports.

Keylyn Filewich of the Winnipeg Wesmen was announced as the Nan Copp Trophy winner at a national gala Wednesday night at Queen's University.

This is the fifth time a Wesmen player has won the prestigious award, chosen by the U Sports women's basketball coaches association.

Filewich joined the Wesmen this past season for her fifth year of eligibility, after previously starring with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

The six-foot-one forward/centre was the 12th-leading scorer in the country, averaging 17.3 points per game, and finished eighth in rebounding, with 10.5 per game.

The Wesmen qualified for the U Sports Final 8 in Kingston, Ont., where on Thursday night they beat the Laval Rouge et Or 81-67 to advance to the national semifinals.

Filewich scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the third-seeded Wesmen, who will now face the host Queen's Gaels on Saturday.