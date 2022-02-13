Crafts with a cause: Cree beader making 50 key chains for Manitoba dialysis patients

A Cree beader has teamed up with the Manitoba Kidney Foundation to make 50 key chains for patients on dialysis.

But these aren't just any key chains.

Rey Rose Hope of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation has lovingly beaded along the outside of each key chain, and crafted a hard resin centre containing gold leaf and cedar, an important healing plant.

"Just bring a little bit of good medicine into their lives … I'm just hoping that they have that to hold on to for the rest of their life," Hope said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Sunday.

"Cedar is a powerful medicine and a symbol of strength. It's one of the four sacred medicines, so I just thought it'd be appropriate to do so."

Hope started beading right before the pandemic and started honing the skill throughout lockdown. Now, they can't imagine not doing it.

"Once you find something that really speaks to you, that moves you, it just like becomes a part of who you are. It becomes a part of your healing, it becomes a part of your confidence, it becomes like just a part of your everyday life," they said.

Rey Rose Hope hopes her beading will help bring healing to dialysis patients in Manitoba. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Hope makes everything from earrings, to necklaces to ribbon skirts and finds their purpose spreading beauty around.

"What inspires me to continue to do it is that good feeling that comes with it. It's knowing that people get to receive those pieces and feel beautiful wearing them. They get to feel powerful having them," Hope said.

Hope's creations are also going beyond Manitoba.

They are slated to be featured and sold at Indigenous Fashion Week in Toronto in June.

"I'm just full of gratitude to be able to receive those opportunities," Hope said. "And I want to continue to do that and to be able to continue to pay it forward."