Interim director of Bear Clan Patrol mum on James Favel's departure

A long-time volunteer at Bear Clan Patrol is taking over leadership after co-founder James Favel was removed from his role last week.

Kevin Walker is stepping into the role of interim director after starting as a volunteer with the citizen patrol before becoming a lead co-ordinator.

"I think I'm going to bring new insight, new directions, working well with other organizations to make the community stronger," he told Ismaila Alfa on CBC Radio's Up To Speed on Tuesday.

Walker wouldn't speak about replacing Favel, who served in the executive director role for six years, and was one of three people who helped revive the Bear Clan Patrol in August 2014, after the body of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine was pulled from the Red River in Winnipeg.

Bear Clan Patrol announced Favel's departure in a news release Friday.

"That's something I had no real say in or involvement in," he said.

On Friday, Shaneen Robinson-Desjarlais, the board chair of Bear Clan Patrol Inc. said she was "not really at liberty to share specifics" about why Favel is no longer serving as executive director.

Outgoing executive director James Favel led the Bear Clan Patrol for six years and helped relaunch it in August 2014. (John Einarson/CBC)

Walker did say he's not in contact with Favel, but wishes him the best.

"He is a mentor. He definitely laid the foundation for what we're going to build on now," he said.

"I wish him well and anything he decides to get involved in. He was a very big part of our community and I wish him all the best."

CBC News has reached out to Favel, but he was not immediately available for comment.

As interim director, Walker says he hopes to see the food hamper program thrive, to reach out to different communities in the city and to keep the organization steady as it navigates the pandemic.

Austin Grozelle and his twin brother Dakota live in the North End and have known Walker for years. They say he should be a good fit for Bear Clan.

"Every time I see him, he's a happy guy, he's always bright, always talking to us, always communicating everything that goes on in the community," said Austin Grozelle.

Every time Dakota Grozelle sees Walker, "he puts a smile on my face," he said. "You can tell he wants to make a difference and he's going to make a difference."

'He's definitely going to be missed'

Residents of Winnipeg's North End, former volunteers and people who have been helped by Bear Clan are confused Favel's departure.

"He's helped out the community quite a bit," said Sarah Cology, a resident in Winnipeg's North End, where Bear Clan Patrol's operations are based.

"He's been there for a long time, he's definitely going to be missed."

WATCH | Community members left questioning why Bear Clan director replaced, while some welcome new leader

A number of people in Winnipeg's North End Tuesday questioned why the Bear Clan Patrol has replaced co-founder James Favel with lead co-ordinator Kevin Walker, who was appointed last week. Favel is expected to provide a statement soon, but neither he nor the board has said yet what prompted the change. 2:31

Cology told CBC News that she used to visit Bear Clan frequently whenever she needed a hand.

It's been a while since she last visited the community group, she said, but they last helped by connecting her to Tina's Safe Haven, a 24/7 drop-in run by Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad Inc. (Ndinawe) established in honour of Tina Fontaine, whose body was pulled from the Red River in August 2014.

"He has done a lot to the community. He has helped out very much," said Karen Ladychuk, a past Bear Clan volunteer who is baffled by Favel's departure.

"[Favel] is out there picking needles up ... He does the hard work and I think he does a wonderful job," said Ladychuk. "He seems to be very friendly, very enjoyable to talk to. He's a very nice guy, and I'm not sure why they would have let him go."

Ladychuk hopes to see Favel involved with the organization again in the future.

She also hopes Walker is "as good, or maybe better" than Favel was as head of the Bear Clan, and cleaning up the streets of Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, North End resident Karen Tesser will remember Favel's role in bringing better food equity to the community.

"We can't get [fresh produce] around here, because our corner stores don't carry produce," said Tesser. "He did that."

She also pointed to a program where Bear Clan delivers healthy food to people every week, and the acquisition of fridges that allows residents to pick up items such as milk.

Tesser will also remember Favel as someone the youth in the community could look up to.

"He looks like he was one of us — he comes from the street, and he did so much to help us," she said.

"It encouraged the younger kids to say, 'Hey look — he's a big biker-looking dude. You can still be that way and help people. You're not going to just be street thugs and getting shot like they are down the street.'"

Tesser wishes the community could have voted on the decision of his departure.