Winnipeg police exonerate city councillor, police board chair who took selfie while driving

Winnipeg police say the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, city Coun. Kevin Klein, did not break the law when he took a selfie behind the wheel this week.

On Tuesday, the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood councillor posted a selfie on Twitter, which he said he took Monday. In the reflection on his sunglasses in the photo, one hand can be seen on his steering wheel, while his other hand appeared to be on his knee, close to what appears to be his phone.

On Thursday, Insp. Gord Spado, head of the Winnipeg police's traffic division, said investigators reviewed Klein's photograph and concluded he took it using his index finger while the phone was mounted. That's legal, said Spado.

"Under the Highway Traffic Act there's no evidence of an offence," he told reporters.

"We have no evidence to say that [Klein] did anything other than touch the phone once to activate the shutter of the camera."

Provincial rules say using a hand-operated electronic device while driving a vehicle is not allowed, unless it's set up for hands-free use.

But the law allows a driver to touch a phone once to start or end an operation, as long as the driver is not holding the phone, Spado said.

Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday that Klein has a phone mount in his car and found no evidence that the photo was posted to Twitter while he was behind the wheel.

'A lesson learned': Klein

Klein said Thursday he is "very happy" police found he did nothing wrong under the law.

"Nonetheless, it was something that I should have known better, and it certainly is a lesson learned," he said.

Klein's account of how he took the photo changed on Thursday. On Wednesday, he said he had taken the photo of himself with one hand on the wheel and the other on his leg. He said he used a voice command to take the photo.

On Thursday, he agreed with police he had indeed used his finger to take the photo.

CBC asked him why he left out that detail Wednesday.

"If I didn't say it yesterday, fine, I apologize. I didn't say it yesterday," an obviously frustrated Klein said Thursday. "That's not the point. The point is I felt I didn't break the law."

I don't think I'll take another selfie for the next 50 years. - Coun. Kevin Klein

While Klein may have not broken the law, Spado said he does not recommend drivers take photos of themselves while their vehicles are in motion. He suggests they pull over and take the selfie while the vehicle is in park.

"Using your cellphone, to me, even in a hands-free manner can be distracting, but under the letter of the law you can use it in a hands-free manner," said Spado. "It's not something that I would do."

Klein said from now on, he will keep his phone in its holster when he drives.

"I don't think I'll take another selfie for the next 50 years," he added.