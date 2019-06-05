City councillor denies he broke laws taking selfie while driving
Reflection in Winnipeg Police Board chair Kevin Klein's glasses shows his hand on the steering wheel
Winnipeg city Coun. Kevin Klein, the chair of the Winnipeg Police Board, says he did not break Manitoba's distracted driving laws when he took a photo of himself behind the wheel earlier this week.
Klein tweeted the selfie on Tuesday but he said he took the photo earlier, on Monday. In the reflection on his sunglasses, one hand can be seen on his steering wheel, while his other hand appears to be on his knee, close to what appears to be his phone.
"We do not investigate social media posts unless they constitute a crime [or] threat against an individual or an institution. Even then, we would require a complainant who could facilitate investigators being able to submit the post as evidence in court," said Const. Rob Carver.
Klein said he used a voice command to take the photo on Tuxedo Avenue.
"You can say, 'Take the photo, Siri,' whatever," Klein said Wednesday, following a water and waste committee meeting at city hall.
"I know what the law is," he said. "It was not dangerous. It would not be dangerous. It did not violate the law."
Klein used the Siri app on his iPhone, he said. CBC could not replicate Klein's explanation without pressing the screen at least once.
"You can turn it into what you'd like to turn it into. It was a very innocent voice command," Klein said.
Klein said he has never been ticketed for distracted driving.
Klein said he posted to social media Tuesday to thank his ward for electing him. He said he did not send the tweet while driving.
Distracted driving includes any activity that can take a driver's attention away from the road, Manitoba Public Insurance says.
It was a long day l, but I’m as grateful today to serve Charleswood - Tuxedo - Westwood and all of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> as I was on Election Day. Proudly working <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForABetterWinnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForABetterWinnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpgpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpgpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/WX9YqXQNJZ">pic.twitter.com/WX9YqXQNJZ</a>—@KevinKleinwpg
