Kevin Klein looks to become Tory MLA after losing Winnipeg mayoral bid

Kevin Klein is hoping to turn his failed Winnipeg mayoral run into a seat at the Manitoba legislature.

Only days after he finished in third place in his bid to become Winnipeg's mayor, Klein announced on Friday he will seek the nomination to represent the governing Progressive Conservatives in the upcoming provincial byelection in Kirkfield Park.

"Under the leadership of Premier Heather Stefanson, the PC team is working hard to make Manitoba competitive, strengthening health care and making life more affordable for Manitobans," Klein said in a news release.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Premier Stefanson and the entire PC team."

It isn't clear yet if Klein has submitted his nomination papers, or whether the Progressive Conservative party has approved his candidacy.

Set sights on crime in mayoral bid

During his mayoral run, the right-leaning Klein staked his claim as the candidate who would be tough on crime. He said police officers were stretched thin because of growing demands on their time.

A former Winnipeg Police Board chairman, Klein served one term as the councillor for the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward before seeking the mayor's office.

He won some of the polls in Winnipeg's west end, which includes Kirkfield Park.

"I am well aware of the local issues in Kirkfield Park and have a strong record of tackling some issues, including fighting to save the John Blumberg Golf Course, installing amber lights … and investing record amounts in parks and paths," Klein said.

He also has the endorsement of Kirkfield Park's former representative, Scott Fielding, who was a city councillor himself before becoming a MLA.

"Kevin is very much committed to the community and was very active with community groups to ensure their voices were heard when decisions were made. Kevin will make an excellent MLA for the residents of Kirkfield."

Fielding's resignation in June prompted the need for a byelection, which must take place by December. The government has yet to announce a date for the vote.

The PC candidate in Kirkfield Park will challenge corrections officer Logan Oxenham, selected by the NDP, and semi-retired IT professional Dennis Bayomi, who has been chosen by the Green Party.