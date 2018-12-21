City's integrity commissioner won't investigate conflict complaint against Klein

The City of Winnipeg's integrity commissioner has decided against investigating a conflict of interest complaint levelled against rookie city council member Kevin Klein.

In the complaint made Dec. 5 to the city's integrity commissioner Sherri Walsh, Winnipegger Jennifer McDonald alleged Klein's connection to the local news website manitobapost.com left him in a conflict of interest.

Klein, who was elected to represent Charleswood-Tuxedo in October, is the site's former publisher and remains half-owner of the company that runs the news website.

In the complaint McDonald said Klein should not have a business interest in a media outlet that publishes criticism of the city, and accused Klein of not being transparent about the nature of his interest in the media outlet.

Walsh wrote back to McDonald this week to say she won't be pursuing the investigation.

"The mere fact that Councillor Klein has a pecuniary interest in a media outlet does not in and of itself give rise to a conflict of interest in violation of the Code of Conduct," wrote Walsh in the letter dated Dec. 19.

"It is important to understand that having an interest, whether pecuniary or otherwise, is not a problem. What matters is what an elected official does about that interest in the performance of their duties."

Klein is the former publisher of manitobapost.com and remains half-owner of the company that runs the site. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

As for the allegation that Klein hasn't been transparent about his interest in the company, Walsh said the councillor disclosed his ownership to city officials as required under the Municipal Council Conflict of Interest Act.

"I have determined … that there are no grounds for an investigation and I will not, therefore, be conducting an investigation of the complaint," wrote Walsh.

Both Walsh and McDonald declined to speak to CBC News about the decision.

Steps taken

A Manitoba Companies registry search on Wednesday showed Klein is still listed as one of two directors of The Klein Group Ltd. and is one of two shareholders. His wife is the other director and shareholder, as well as the corporation's secretary.

Klein's LinkedIn profile states The Klein Group is owner of Manitoba Post, and lists "government relations" among his duties.

Klein wasn't available to comment on the decision when reached by CBC News Friday, but in a statement Wednesday, he cited the city's code of conduct for councillors, saying he's taken steps to eliminate a perceived conflict of interest.

"To avoid any possibility that others could perceive a conflict between my role as a councillor and my association with a company, I decided to remove myself from any connection and ownership," said Klein in the emailed statement to media.

The statement did not clarify when he removed himself.

See Sherri Walsh describe her describe new code of conduct in January 2018:

Sherri Walsh, Winnipeg's integrity commissioner, says sanctions included in her proposed code of conduct for members of city council aim to let the public be final judge in breaches. 1:07

The city's code of conduct prohibits councillors from acting in situations where they have a "real or apparent" conflict of interest at any time while performing their duties of office.

"The best way to have no appearance of a conflict is to eliminate the possibility and out of respect for my constituents, this is the action I feel is most appropriate," Klein wrote in his statement.

In addition to chairing the police board, Klein is a member of the mayor's Indigenous advisory circle, the property and development committee, and the water and waste committee, and is the councillor responsible for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Council revamped its code of conduct earlier this year, and brought Walsh on as integrity commissioner.

Walsh previously told CBC News the city doesn't have divestment requirements and the code of conduct holds council members and the mayor to "higher ethical standards than just pecuniary interests."

But she said the city's code of conduct accepts that people have interests — both directly financial and from relationships. It's actions on those conflicts that lead to investigations, she said.

"Just because someone has an interest doesn't mean they're in a conflict of interest."