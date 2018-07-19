Kevin Hart wins second term as Manitoba's AFN regional chief

Kevin Hart has been re-elected Manitoba regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations.

Hart won a second term as Manitoba's representative on the Assembly of First Nations' executive committee Thursday.

"That passion and desire inside of me, I will use that to fight for housing, water and infrastructure in this region. And for our missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and their families," he said in his acceptance speech.

Hart won on the second ballot with 33 of a possible 55 votes.

"I look forward to a continued relationship with the re-elected regional Chief Hart," said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in a release.

"It's important to me that we, as leaders, follow the path set out for us by the chiefs who have come before us."

Hart, who is from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, ran against Nelson Genaille, chief of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, and David Harper, the former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.

In the days leading up to the election, Hart told CBC News he wants to continue the work he's done with the national advocacy organization over the last three years, particularly around improving access to housing for First Nations people living on and off reserve.

The Assembly of First Nations represents 634 First Nations across Canada. There are 10 regional chiefs, each with a seat on the AFN's executive committee.

The election for the Manitoba regional chief took place during the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' annual general meeting at the South Beach Casino and Resort on Brokenhead First Nation.

