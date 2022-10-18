Decade after man donated kidney to brother in Winnipeg, pair promote live organ donation

A decade after two brothers went through kidney donation together in Winnipeg, both are working on a campaign to help convince people to give someone else the greatest gift: an organ.

In 2012, Craig Settee gave his younger brother Kevin a kidney, after Kevin was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy and became severely ill.

Now ten years later and in their 30s, the men from Fisher River Cree Nation say they are the picture of health.

"Overall, I feel really good ... I can play sports, I go to ceremonies, I can go in sweat lodges. I can pretty well handle anything anyone else can," said Kevin, now 32 and living in Winnipeg.

A father of two, he says he works hard to stay healthy to be there for his children.

The Settee brothers are pictured after their 2012 surgery. (Submitted by Lawrence Robinson)

"I'm just really happy that I can do everything that I'm doing now," Kevin said.

Craig, now 37 and in Vancouver, says living life short one kidney hasn't posed a problem for him. In fact, he ran a full marathon in 2021.

"I haven't had any other issues ... since the transplant. My kidney function is still functioning up there at 80 per cent," he said.

"I've heard many, many people speak about their kidney function coming back to a normal state and being able to live happy and live long with one kidney after being a living kidney donor."

WATCH | Kevin Settee speaks about his kidney donation in a campaign video:

The two brothers are now a part of a campaign called Great Actions Leave a Mark, which works to raise awareness and improve access to living organ donation, celebrate living donors and their recipients and give hope to those waiting for donations.

Kevin has been helping make videos of people who have gone through a transplant process.

"Some people knew their donors, some people didn't know their donors. And so everyone has an amazing story and we just hope that these pictures and short videos can inspire people to consider becoming a living organ donor," he said.

"It's like basically getting a gift of life to be able to live longer to have a good quality of life and to be able to be around friends, family, community and to be able to do what you love. That's kind of what the campaign is about."

Kidney care a challenge in remote areas

Life can be challenging for First Nations people like the Settees who struggle with kidney issues, especially if they are living in a rural or remote community, said Leroy Storsley, the director of Living Kidney Donation, which is part of the Gift of Life program at Transplant Manitoba.

"A lot of them for example have to relocate to Winnipeg for their kidney care if they start on dialysis. A lot of local communities don't necessarily have dialysis programs, or it's more challenging so people at times have to relocate," he said.

"I think can make it more challenging to connect with their support group and potential donors as well."

He says the brothers sharing their story helps make people aware of the need for live organ donors in Manitoba, where there are roughly 20 to 25 a year.

"Having people like Craig and Kevin come forward and share their story is really, really special ... it's an opportunity to start that conversation."