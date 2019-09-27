Winnipeg-born artist Kent Monkman's exhibition about colonization and resilience will be on display for two weeks longer than planned.

Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience has been extended from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23 at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

The WAG said Winnipeggers have shown great support for the Cree artist's work, which explores 300 years of Indigenous experience in Canada and references Winnipeg's North End.

Visitors can get into the WAG for free this Sunday to see the exhibition, and every second Sunday of the month this year, as part of Canada Life Free Sundays@WAG.