Kent Monkman exhibition extended at Winnipeg Art Gallery
Kent Monkman's exhibition that explores colonialism and resilience has been extended to February 23 at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.
Exhibition about colonization and resilience now on until February 23
Winnipeg-born artist Kent Monkman's exhibition about colonization and resilience will be on display for two weeks longer than planned.
Shame and Prejudice: A Story of Resilience has been extended from Feb. 9 to Feb. 23 at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.
The WAG said Winnipeggers have shown great support for the Cree artist's work, which explores 300 years of Indigenous experience in Canada and references Winnipeg's North End.
Visitors can get into the WAG for free this Sunday to see the exhibition, and every second Sunday of the month this year, as part of Canada Life Free Sundays@WAG.