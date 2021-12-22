Kenora declares local state of emergency over surge in COVID-19 cases

The City of Kenora has declared a local state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The city's health region, which also includes Dryden and other communities, had 108 confirmed cases the week of Dec. 13 to 19, with a test positivity rate of 6.8 per cent, the Ontario Northwestern Health Unit's website says. There are currently 53 active cases in Kenora, the website says.

The municipality has requested additional resources from the province to deal with the outbreak, a news release from the city says.

It also closed several of its facilities to the public, including city hall, the recreation centre, the library and fire halls, until at least Jan. 4, 2022.

Residents can still access municipal services over the phone or online, and the library will offer curbside pickup, the news release says.