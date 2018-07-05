Police search waters for missing swimmers in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora Thursday.

Police and emergency crews were called with a report of swimmers in distress around 1:40 p.m.

"At this time we're unable to locate the two individuals that are in the water," said OPP Const. Jason Canfield from Kenora, roughly an hour after the call came in.

Const. Jason Canfield with the OPP. (CBC)

Rescue workers could be seen searching under a rail bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive in Kenora, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay.

The OPP forensic identification unit is also at the scene.

Kenora is 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Rescue workers search under the rail bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay. (CBC)

