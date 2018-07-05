Skip to Main Content
Police search waters for missing swimmers in Kenora
Breaking

Police search waters for missing swimmers in Kenora

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora Thursday.

Swimmers were reported to be in distress at McLeod Park

CBC News ·
Emergency crews are searching the waters around McLeod Park in Kenora after two swimmers went missing Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who disappeared in the water near McLeod Park in Kenora Thursday.

Police and emergency crews were called with a report of swimmers in distress around 1:40 p.m.

"At this time we're unable to locate the two individuals that are in the water," said OPP Const. Jason Canfield from Kenora, roughly an hour after the call came in.

Const. Jason Canfield with the OPP. (CBC)

Rescue workers could be seen searching under a rail bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive in Kenora, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay.

The OPP forensic identification unit is also at the scene.

Kenora is 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Rescue workers search under the rail bridge that runs alongside Lakeview Drive, between Kenora Bay and Rideout Bay. (CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us