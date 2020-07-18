Kenora-area First Nations say city's loitering bylaw discriminates against homeless

First Nations advocates are calling on the City of Kenora in Ontario to reject a proposed loitering bylaw, which they worry will unfairly target transient and homeless people, many of whom are Indigenous.

The draft bylaw would give police officers authority to ticket anyone found loitering on public property, and tickets carry a fine of $100.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation and Grand Council Treaty 3, two political organizations that represent First Nations in the area, worry it will negatively affect people from the First Nations they oversee, according to a joint news release issued on Friday.

"Unilateral measures such as this proposed [bylaw] do nothing to help and will cause further harm to vulnerable members of society and create further divisions in the region," they said.

Both organizations are calling on city council to reject the bylaw, and offered help addressing the issues that lead to homelessness in the city, which is about 190 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

"It is critical that these issues are addressed collectively by all those that share the land of the Anishinaabe Nation," the news release says.

Kenora city council met to discuss the bylaw on Tuesday, and although members acknowledged the bylaw won't fix underlying causes of homelessness, they said they can't wait for other levels of government to act.

"We have yet to see anything from them and we need to act for our constituents [and] for our community," according to minutes from the meeting.

"It is recognized that this is not going to fix and solve the complex issues but it will assist with some concerns that the municipality continues to receive."

City council is scheduled to vote on the bylaw on Tuesday.

A 2019 report by the Ontario Human Rights Commission found about 95 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in Kenora identify as First Nations.

The commission found the success of social programs addressing homelessness and addictions was "hindered by a lack of effective communication between government agencies and the Indigenous-led organizations that provide services on the ground, as well as systemic issues related to housing and social services."

The report suggested the City of Kenora and the district services board develop better communication with local Indigenous service agencies and First Nations leaders and community members.

"This will ensure that the needs of service users are accurately identified and appropriately met."