Firefighters take down massive fire in abandoned cabins near Kenora, Ont.

An abandoned set of cabins near Kenora, Ont. were engulfed in flames in a massive fire Friday night.

The fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m., at the former Devil's Gap Lodge, which had a central lodge with several cabins surrounding it.

It took until 3 a.m. Saturday to extinguish the blaze. (Submitted by Todd Skene)

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames had overtaken the abandoned buildings, said Kenora Fire Chief Todd Skene.

The lodge has not been in operation for at least eight years, and the buildings were not in good condition, he said.

"They were basically derelict buildings so once they set fire, they were consumed," he said.

Once they caught fire, the cabins were totally destroyed, Skene said. (Submitted by Todd Skene)

With the help of crews from Rat Portage First Nation, firefighters fought the blaze until about 3 a.m. Saturday, then returned later in the morning to extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Skene noted that there was no electricity or heat running in the buildings.

