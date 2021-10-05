Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler arrested for driving under the influence, team says

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Kenny Lawler has been arrested for driving under the influence, the team says.

Lawler, 27, was arrested early Monday morning for operating a vehicle while impaired, the Blue Bombers said in a news release Monday night.

"We take this incident very seriously and have spoken at length with Kenny throughout the day," the statement reads. "Kenny recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable."

The Bombers have reported the incident to the CFL and suspended Lawler from playing in Friday's game against the Edmonton Elks.

Lawler has agreed to seek help related to alcohol abuse, the team says, and has co-operated with police.

The news come days after a strong performance by Lawler that helped propel the Bombers past the B.C. Lions to secure Winnipeg's fifth-straight win. He had 12 receptions for 205 yards on the night.

Lawler leads the league in receiving yards at 703 as of Monday. He is also in a three-way tie for receiving touchdowns, with four, and second in the league for receptions caught, with 45.