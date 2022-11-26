Winnipeg man, 31, sentenced to 19 years for child pornography, internet luring

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details about child abuse.

A Winnipeg man who victimized hundreds of children across the globe with a network of other pedophiles has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Kenneth Emerson, who is 31, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of internet luring and one count each of making child pornography, making written child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and invitation to sexual touching.

He was sentenced Thursday, a Manitoba Crown prosecutor confirmed to CBC.

Emerson was arrested by Winnipeg police in July 2020, following an undercover investigation.

At that time, police said Emerson, posing as a 14-year-old boy, was in contact with an underage victim online for about a month, before the victim's parents found out and contacted police.

The investigation by the police service's internet child exploitation unit led to his arrest and the discovery of tens of thousands of pages of internet chat room logs in which he manipulated child victims.

Emerson's victims included children in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Ireland, Romania, Guatemala and Sweden.

More from CBC Manitoba: