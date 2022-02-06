Part of Kenaston Boulevard closed for most of day after truck crashed into hydro pole, garage

Part of Kenaston Boulevard will be closed for much of the day on Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and a residential garage in the area, knocking out power, say Winnipeg police.

Officers were called to a collision at about 7:40 a.m. after a truck crashed into a garage on Fulham Avenue, said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says the truck also took out a hydro pole, but no lines came down, so no customers lost power.

As a result of the crash, both north and southbound traffic between Tuxedo Avenue and Academy Road is being diverted, Carver said.

He says the road will be closed for much of the day as crews work to fix the damage.

Police blocked off part of Kenaston Boulevard on Sunday morning after a truck hit a hydro pole and a garage. (Travis Golby/CBC)

No one was injured in the crash.

Owen says Hydro crews will need to replace the pole and may need a temporary outage for crews to safely do the work.

Due to a motor vehicle collision damaging hydro lines, north and southbound Kenaston will be closed to traffic between Academy and Tuxedo for most of the day. —@wpgpolice

