Rejected Manitoba Tory leadership candidate Ken Lee sole donor to own campaign
Ken Lee ran on platform against vaccine mandates and was denied spot on ballot
New Elections Manitoba filings show former Manitoba Progressive Conservative executive Ken Lee had only one person donate to his short-lived campaign to become the party's next leader — himself.
Lee donated $3,000 to his own campaign, according to an independent auditors report.
He mainly used the money for advertising, signs and office supplies.
The chartered accountant and former chief financial officer for the PCs ran on a platform that included opposition to vaccine mandates to enter businesses and work in government jobs.
The party did not allow him to appear on the ballot in a race eventually won by Heather Stefanson, but would not elaborate on why he was denied a spot.
The requirements to enter the race included having nomination signatures from 50 party members, selling 1,000 new memberships and paying a $25,000 entry fee.
Candidates also had to submit to an interview "to ensure a commitment to the principles and values of the party," it said earlier this year.
All those who ran for leadership must file their expenses with Elections Manitoba to be audited.
Stefanson and fellow candidate Shelly Glover have until February to file their expenses.
McPhillips MLA Shannon Martin, who did not appear on the ballot either, was supposed to file his expenses by Dec.15, but Elections Manitoba hadn't posted the report as of Tuesday.
With files from Bartley Kives
