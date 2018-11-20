Students returning to classes after 2 Winnipeg schools evacuated due to bomb threats

Nearly 1,700 Crescentwood high school and elementary students are returning to classes after their schools were evacuated due to bomb threats that turned out to be "unfounded."

A spokesperson at the Winnipeg School Division said students and staff at Kelvin High School were moved to another location over the noon hour as a safety precaution. Police were called at 12:21 p.m.

A few blocks away, Brock-Corydon Elementary was also evacuated due to a similar threat, police said.

"Both school searches were unfounded," a police spokesperson said.

Students at both schools are returning to classes Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Winnipeg School Division website, 1,373 students attend Kelvin and 318 students attend Brock Corydon.