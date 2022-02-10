Manitoba justice minister calls on Trudeau to 'lower the temperature' with anti-restrictions border protests

Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen is calling on the federal government to "do what it can to lower the temperature" with anti-restrictions protesters blocking border crossings across the country.

"[We] can't have any more of the divisiveness when it comes to some of the rhetoric. We have to bring that down and ensure that we're listening to people," Goertzen said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The minister spoke at the Manitoba Legislative Building, where protesters honking horns and calling for an end to vaccine mandates have now been been stationed for six days.

Another group of anti-restrictions protesters in semi-trailer trucks and other vehicles started blocking all highway lanes at Manitoba's main Canada-U.S. border crossing on Thursday.

"I'm calling on Manitobans to step back [and] think about the reasons that other people feel differently than you do. Not necessarily asking you to change your mind. I'm asking you to just consider why other people feel the way they do," Goertzen said.

"I think that'll get us to a better place in terms of how we respond to each other, and that starts with the federal government and Mr. Trudeau stepping back and ... looking for a reasonable path forward for all of us through this time and ensure those borders remain open."