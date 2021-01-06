Embattled education bill will not move forward under new Manitoba premier's reign

Manitoba's controversial education reform bill and four other pieces of legislation delayed by the opposition party will not move forward to a vote, Kelvin Goertzen, the interim premier, announced on Wednesday.

More to come

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen will address the public for the first time as interim leader of the province's Progressive Conservatives and as premier at 2 p.m. CT.

His address comes hours after former Premier Brian Pallister's resignation on Wednesday. Goertzen was sworn in earlier today.

The PC caucus voted Goertzen to serve in the role on Tuesday, and the caucus chair Greg Nesbitt notified the lieutenant governor of the decision after a closed-door party meeting.

"It was unanimously decided that Kelvin Goertzen is the best person to lead us through this interim period," Nesbitt said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goertzen will be Manitoba's 23rd premier for a two-month term, at which point one of the candidates running to replace Pallister will be selected.

Goertzen has served as MLA for Steinbach since 2003.