Kelvin High School student charged in bear spray attack

A Kelvin High School student is facing assault charges in connection with Thursday's bear spray attack at the school.

Five students were hit with bear spray after getting into a verbal dispute with another student outside the Winnipeg high school around 11:30 a.m., police say.

The students, who were all hit in their faces, were treated at the scene.

The attacker fled the scene, leaving behind the bear spray, said police.

A 15-year-old boy turned himself in to police around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The teen is charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon. He has been released on a promise to appear in court.

