Former Winnipeg high school football coach pleads guilty to sexual abuse charges

A former Winnipeg high school football coach and teacher has pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to sexual abuse of minors.

Kelsey McKay, 53, was arrested on April 12, 2022. He was charged with a total of 30 offences related to the sexual exploitation of minors while he worked as a teacher and coached football at Vincent Massey Collegiate and Churchill High School for more than two decades.

At a hearing on Thursday, McKay pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and two amended charges of luring.

The other charges were stayed.

Because of his guilty plea, there will not be a trial. McKay will be sentenced at an upcoming hearing.

Police previously said former students and players, who are now adults, reported that when they were teens, the coach formed exploitative relationships with them, and sexual offences took place at his home.

Kelsey McKay coached the Vincent Massey Collegiate Trojans football team from 2009 to 2022. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Some parents of boys on McKay's football team raised concerns about his coaching style, Crown attorney Katie Dojack told the court Thursday, as she read from an agreed statement of facts.

"While he was respected by most, he was also an intimidating presence and demonstrated an 'old-school coaching style' that could also be described as verbally and emotionally abusive," Dojack said.

In 2016, three sets of parents came forward to school administration at Vincent Massey Collegiate and to human resources at the school division with concerns about his interactions with their sons.

That conduct included "excessive text messaging and other behaviour that they viewed as unprofessional and inappropriate," according to the statement of facts.

McKay didn't deny any of those allegations, nor did he provide an explanation for his conduct.

At that point, he was ordered to complete a respect in sports course for a third time, review the divisional policy around staff interaction with students, and commit to a program to help child-serving organizations reduce the risk of sexual abuse and create safer environments.

He was also told to seek counselling and to cease all text messaging with students, except in a group text directly related to sports or for important messages.

He was also ordered to cease all individual meetings with students.

"Despite this direction McKay continued to text with students and meet with them one-on-one," Dojack said.