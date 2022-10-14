Winnipeg high school football coach accused of sexual abuse charged with 6 new offences

Winnipeg high school football coach and teacher Kelsey McKay has been charged with six more offences related to alleged sexual abuse of minors during his time at Vincent Massey Collegiate after a 10th complainant came forward, police say.

McKay, 52, was initially arrested on April 12 and charged with offences related to the sexual exploitation of minors while he worked as a teacher and coached football at Vincent Massey and Churchill High School for more than two decades.

The first charges were in connection with five former students at the high schools during the 1990s and 2000s.

Later in April, three more complainants came forward with allegations of abuse while McKay was working at Churchill. In September, a ninth former student came forward with similar allegations of sexual abuse.

On Thursday, McKay was charged with six new offences after another former student at Vincent Massey reported being lured, harassed and sexually assaulted by the coach during the 2000s, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Friday news release.

McKay faces two counts of luring and one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and harassing telephone calls in relation to that complainant, the release said.

Police previously said the survivors, now adults, reported that when they were teens, their coach formed exploitative relationships with them and sexual offences took place at his home.

Police said Friday the most recent complainant contacted them on Sept. 28.

McKay now faces a total of 30 charges. He was released on conditions authorized by the Crown, the release said.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ted Fransen, who was then the Pembina Trails School Division superintendent, told parents via email on April 13 that McKay had been put on unpaid administrative leave and would not be allowed on school property.

Division spokesperson James Loewen confirmed Friday that McKay is still on unpaid administrative leave. McKay's release conditions forbid him from going places where there are minors, so he would not be allowed on any school property, Loewen said.

Anyone with information or who wants to speak to an investigator can call the police sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245.

Support resources include police victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631, the release said.