Manitoba man identified as victim in Kelowna crane collapse

A man originally from Manitoba's Swan Valley region has been identified as the fifth victim of a devastating crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., this week.

Brad Zawislak, who hailed from Benito, Man., died while at work on Monday morning when a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Brooklyn at Bernard Block condominium tower.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, according to a GoFundMe page created by two relatives on Thursday.

"Brad was an awesome, amazing, fun-loving character.… He was a kind, giving and committed family man. He was a friend to so, so many," Kelly Furuya and Trevor Zawislak wrote.

"He is gone far too soon. He will be sorely missed. He will never be forgotten."

Police confirmed fatalities from the crane collapse at a news conference on Tuesday. The RCMP have said one man was buried by rubble when the arm of the crane fell more than 25 storeys on Monday, landing on the building he was working in.

Four other men died in the collapse, all workers at the highrise construction project, while another was released from hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Workers were preparing to dismantle the crane when something "catastrophic" happened, Kelowna RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

The RCMP, BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC are investigating the collapse.

The ruined interior of an office is seen in Kelowna, B.C., on July 12, 2021. The collapsing crane from a construction site next door smashed into their ground-floor offices, killing five people. (Kellie Orstead/The Canadian Press)

Workers and residents around the area where the crane fell are under an evacuation order as crews work to safely stabilize and remove the steel. The city has declared a state of emergency.

The online fundraiser for Zawislak — titled "Support for Helen, Savanah and Zoe" — aims to assist his family as they come to grips with his loss, the GoFundMe page description said.

As of Thursday evening, it had reached more than $37,000 of its stated $100,000 goal.

WATCH | Family, friends remember victims of Monday crane collapse in Kelowna: