Award-winning Inuk singer Kelly Fraser will 'live on through her music,' Manitoba musician says

Friends and fans of a Juno award-winning Inuk singer and songwriter who died over Christmas are devastated, an Indigenous Manitoba musician says.

Kelly Fraser, an acclaimed singer-songwriter born in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, who had been living in Winnipeg, died at age 26.

Fraser's advocacy on behalf of youth and her Inuit throat-singing talents gained her a faithful following.

The cause of Fraser's death earlier this week in the Manitoba capital hasn't been announced.

Rhonda Head from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, about 560 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, is an Indigenous musician who meet Fraser last month at a music residency in Banff, Alta.

"When I first met her she was so friendly and bubbly, outgoing — she had a great aura around her, so full of life, and I immediately fell in love with her. That's how great of a person she was. She was so extraordinarily talented," Head said.

Fraser died in Winnipeg at the age of 26. (CBC)

She appreciated how dedicated Fraser was to singing in Inuktitut.

"I thought it was so wonderful that she was singing in her Indigenous language. I perform in my Indigenous language too, and I know how spiritual that is," Head said.

"I thought it was so beautiful, what her artistry was doing for the people."

Fraser's death is devastating for the music community, Head said.

"She'll live on through her music."

Manitoba Music, a local music industry association, posted on Facebook Thursday that its members were "deeply saddened" by Fraser's death.

Fraser's family has asked for privacy at this time. No funeral arrangements have been announced.

In 2013, Kelly Fraser's Inuktitut translation of Rihanna's Diamonds went viral and the Inuk musician hasn't stopped since. 3:36

If you need help or are in crisis, you can call the the First Nations and Inuit Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170). You can also call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.