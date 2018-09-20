Keith Urban brings Winnipeggers on stage, helps them win bet with boss

Country music superstar Keith Urban scored a day off work for a pair of women when he phoned their boss live on stage at his Winnipeg concert on Wednesday.

Amid a sea of signs proclaiming love for Urban, a bright yellow sign promoting an orthodontics business got Urban's attention at Bell MTS Place.

The words, scrawled in bold script with black marker: "Visit Kildonan Ortho for your perfect smile."

Huge thx to Brent from Kildonan Orthodontics!!!! - KU<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GraffitiUWorldTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GraffitiUWorldTour</a> <a href="https://t.co/BuQlaUXDIo">pic.twitter.com/BuQlaUXDIo</a> —@KeithUrban

Urban called up the women, Jenna Paddock and Lauren Bilenky, to find out the story behind the sign.

"Kildonan Orthodontics? Legendary in Winnipeg," he said after getting a closer look, prompting screams from the crowd and laughter from Paddock and Bilenky.

The sign was made in response to a promise from their boss, Dr. Brent Nickolaychuk.

"If you can get Keith Urban to say to go to Kildonan Orthodontics to get your teeth straightened, he would give us a day off," Paddock said.

Urban replied, "We should call him."

With the crowd roaring in the background, Urban introduced himself to Nickolaychuk on the phone and asked him to make good on the bet.

"I'll tell you what, if you give them the day off work, maybe a little pay rise, it'll all work out and I will promote your company through and through," Urban said, holding the microphone to the cellphone so the entire audience could hear.

"You got it. It's a deal," Nickolaychuk said.

Urban then took the sign and gave his widest smile for a photo.

"It was amazing, I can't even explain it," Paddock said about the experience, talking to CBC Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Thursday.

"I was shaking. I was crying. We couldn't believe it was happening."

Brent Nickolaychuk promised Urban he would make good on a bet to give his employees a day off. (Kildonan Orthodontics)

Bilenky said they were "extremely surprised" that it worked.

"We thought there really wasn't much of a chance, but I did know that he always interacts with his fans," she said. "I couldn't believe it actually happened."

Nickolaychuk​ has since told his staff that everyone is going to get a day off.

"We're all going to pick and choose when we want to take our day. He's calling it the Keith Urban day," Paddock said.

Just before he led them back off the stage, Urban suggested the women take a selfie with him — something Bilenky said she and Paddock didn't even think of in the excitement of the moment.

"I'm going to frame that picture for sure, blown up," Bilenky said.

On their way back to their seats after meeting Urban, the women were high-fived by other concertgoers and were quickly nicknamed "the dental girls."

"I said, 'This is our 15 seconds, Jenna. It'll all be over in a few days,' " said Bilenky, who didn't sleep at all Wednesday night after the concert.

"It was a pretty surreal moment."

For the record, "he's got good teeth," she said.

With files from Marcy Markusa