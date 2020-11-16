Workforce rotation to resume at Keeyask Dam amid COVID-19 outbreak

Manitoba Hydro is bringing workers back to the Keeyask Generating Station construction site, where the province declared an outbreak at the end of October.

A second round of testing for all workers, done Nov. 12-14, found one more confirmed positive case and four presumptive cases, Manitoba Hydro said in a news release Sunday.

"We conducted this second round of testing all workers at site out of an abundance of caution as a prudent and proactive step to continue to limit of COVID-19 transmission at the Keeyask site," said Jay Grewal, president and CEO of the Crown corporation.

"Thanks to the steps taken over two weeks ago, we have seen a significant reduction in the number of confirmed and presumptive positive tests, and more importantly, a large reduction in the number of close contacts."

The utility is sending a new rotation of workers to the site, roughly 725 kilometres north of Winnipeg near Gillam, Man., starting Monday, and increasing the number of people there, although Keeyask is still listed as having an outbreak on the provincial COVID-19 website.

At the beginning of the month, the Crown corporation reduced staff at the site to 550 from 770 after several workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the first round of testing, Manitoba Hydro identified 24 positive cases and eight "not clear" or presumptive cases. Over 130 identified close contacts have isolated.

First Nations leaders in the area said they don't think Manitoba Hydro should be bringing in more workers.

"As First Nations, this is not the first time we have faced deadly diseases that threatened our people and communities. But this time, we can do our part to prevent it," Chief Doreen Spence of Tataskweyak Cree Nation said in a statement.

"We oppose any ramp up of workers at Keeyask until the outbreak in the province is under control."

Fox Lake Cree Nation Chief Morris Beardy said he's extremely concerned about the new rotation coming in.

"Now is not the time to be ramping up the workforce. We need to implement more safeguards and all work together," he said in a statement.

Both First Nations are part of the joint Keeyask development agreement under which the generating station is being built.

Manitoba is still in the red, or critical, level in its pandemic response system.

All workers, regardless of where they're travelling from, will have to self-isolate for 14 days before going to the worksite, and will be screened for symptoms, Manitoba Hydro said.